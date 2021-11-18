Study calls for ‘strong municipal managers’ to improve local government
The HSRC says municipalities in rural areas are the most inefficient when it comes to service delivery
18 November 2021 - 14:24
A study by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) has highlighted the need for a “bold, political leadership” in municipalities to capacitate the local government sector to deliver on its constitutional mandate of providing basic services to communities.
The public officials skills and capacity study was conducted between 2019 and 2021 across eight municipalities including Nelson Mandela Bay, Mangaung, Fezile Dabi, Elias Motsoaledi, Ba-Phalaborwa, Bojanala, Ngaka Modiri Molema, and Makana, to gain a better understanding of the municipal officials’ capacity constraints and the support they required to do their jobs efficiently...
