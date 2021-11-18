National Government still looking for strategic equity partner for Eskom, Mabuza tells parliament Deputy president says a partner would help deal with Eskom’s R400bn debt and provide resources to construct new power plants B L Premium

The government is still weighing its options to rope in a strategic equity partner for Eskom to ease the power utility’s crippling debt burden and improve electricity generation, deputy president David Mabuza told parliament on Thursday.

“We continue to engage with key stakeholders to address [the Eskom crisis] and the bottlenecks. We are looking at a strategic partner that will complement Eskom and ease the burden ... but we will cross [that bridge] when we get there,” Mabuza, who is also leader of government business, said during a question-and-answer session in the National Council of Provinces...