ANC set to announce coalition partners, mayoral candidates on Sunday

The ANC says it has concluded negotiations with various political parties and should be able to announce its partners over the weekend after its national executive committee (NEC) meeting.

The party said it still had to discuss the “nuts and bolts” of the potential coalitions at the NEC meeting before going public on who they will work with.

At the conclusion of the meeting on Sunday, the party will also unveil those to be fielded as mayoral candidates for the country’s metropolitan cities.

Of the country’s eight metros, only Cape Town (DA), Buffalo City (ANC) and Mangaung (ANC) were won with outright majorities — the latter by a slim one-seat margin.

In the past two weeks, the ANC has been undergoing a gruelling process to choose mayoral candidates for the metros, with three names submitted for each.

The process has not been without drama, the party insisting on tertiary qualifications and experience for would-be mayors. The internal race has also been marred by accusations of manipulation of lists in the regions.