Gordhan says former Eskom employees could be behind sabotage

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan on Wednesday suggested that sabotage at Eskom’s power plants cannot be ruled out as the power utility continues to grapple with financial and operational challenges.

“Why is it that each time we think we are reaching stability within the system, we have tweets coming from certain quarters — and no sooner the tweets come, one or other part of the plant experiences some kind of disruption? Unfortunately there hasn’t been the kind of attention [on these concerns] required in order to figure out what is really going on,” Gordhan said in response to questions from members of parliament’s public enterprises committee...