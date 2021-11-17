DA springs surprise in Tshwane coalition talks to lead the race for mayor
The ANC has said working with the DA may be ‘a bridge too far’ and the DA has insisted it can have ‘no formal coalition agreement’ with the ANC
17 November 2021 - 21:30
In a dramatic effort the DA has secured enough support from opposition parties to emerge as front-runner in the Tshwane mayoral race ahead of council sittings in all of the country’s eight metros early next week.
The ANC continues to stand firm against the EFF’s demands, meaning the DA, with the possible support of ActionSA, the Freedom Front Plus and smaller parties, will have a majority of the vote for mayor. ..
