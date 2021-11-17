National

Civil society groups take state to court over plan for new coal power

17 November 2021 - 19:21 Alexander Winning
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Three civil society groups have taken the government to court over its plan for new coal-fired power, which they say threatens people’s right to an environment not harmful to health.

SA already has 15 coal plants with a nominal capacity of more than 38,000MW and is the world’s 12th biggest emitter of greenhouse gases.

The intention to build 1,500MW of new coal capacity is contained in the government’s Integrated Resource Plan, a 2019 document laying out the energy mix up to 2030.

At the UN COP26 climate summit earlier in November, SA secured $8.5bn of financing from wealthy nations to speed up its shift from coal.

Lawyers for the three groups — groundWork, the African Climate Alliance and Vukani Environmental Justice Movement in Action — wrote to mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe and energy regulator Nersa in September demanding that the plan for 1,500MW of new coal capacity be scrapped.

The groups argue that burning coal is the biggest contributor to global climate change, in addition to it posing unacceptable risks to health through air and water pollution.

The lawyers said in a statement on Wednesday that the government had not responded to their “letter of demand” and that litigation had now been launched in the high court.

“New coal-fired power flies in the face of our constitutional right to an environment not harmful to health and wellbeing, not only for the present generations but for future ones too,” said Nicole Loser, programme head for pollution and climate change at the Centre for Environmental Rights.

“There is no justifiable basis for the limitation of constitutional rights because cleaner and less harmful renewable energy is both a feasible and cheaper alternative to new coal power,” the statement added.

Officials for Mantashe, the mineral resources & energy department and Nersa could not immediately comment.

Mantashe has argued that the transition towards renewable energy should not be rushed.

Reuters. With Bekezela Phakati

EDITORIAL: COP26: Can the world fight back from 5-1 down?

At the Glasgow climate conference few seemed to know the score
Opinion
1 day ago

GRACELIN BASKARAN: SA could face carrot-and-stick approach over just energy transition

Neither $8.5bn from the US and Europe nor the risk of restrictions is likely to cause immediate political change
Opinion
1 day ago

NEVA MAKGETLA: Superheroics are not the way to fix Eskom

There is a danger in taking hasty action at the state power utility
Opinion
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zondo gets an official D-Day to hand in his report
National
2.
Sars ordered to hand Zuma’s tax returns to ...
National
3.
SA Post Office faces collapse without bailout, ...
National
4.
All on track to reopen Mabopane-Pretoria train ...
National
5.
Stage 2 load-shedding from Wednesday afternoon
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.