Sars ordered to hand Zuma’s tax returns to Financial Mail and amaBhungane
Clauses in Tax Administration Act over blanket secrecy are unconstitutional, high court rules
16 November 2021 - 19:31
High court judge Norman Davis has ordered the SA Revenue Service (Sars) to hand over the tax returns of former president Jacob Zuma to the Financial Mail and amaBhungane within ten days.
The FM and amaBhungane lodged the case in 2019 under the Promotion of Access to Information Act, arguing that there was “serious and credible” evidence that Zuma had not been tax compliant during his years as president. The media groups argued there was a clear public interest in his records being released. ..
