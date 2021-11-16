Hospitality industry on edge as state of disaster extended to December 15

The hospitality industry is pleading with the government not to impose additional restrictions on the sector during its peak festive season holidays.

While the infection rate has dwindled to less than 200 and five people died of the disease in the past 24 hours, there are fears that a fourth wave is around the corner as infections may rise with people celebrating Christmas.

It is also feared that the vaccination uptake in the country was slowing down, leaving citizens vulnerable.

The industry call comes as the national state of disaster declared to handle the Covid-19 pandemic was extended to December 15 by co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at the weekend.

She cited a “need to augment the existing legislation and contingency arrangements undertaken by the organs of state to address the impact of the disaster”.

The Federated Hospitality Association of SA (Fedhasa) — umbrella association for hotels, restaurants, conference centres, caterers, self-catering accommodation, B&Bs, guest houses, taverns and shebeens — is asking the government to use all other mechanisms at its disposal to control the spread of coronavirus.