Load-shedding to end on Friday

Load-shedding will end at 5am on Friday due to a recovery in Eskom’s generating capacity.

Speaking at Eskom’s daily status of the grid briefing, CEO Andre de Ruyter said the country would move from stage 3 to stage 2 on Thursday.

“We will maintain stage 2 until 5am on Friday and we will be able to lift load-shedding at the weekend,” he said.

Eskom instituted stage 4 load-shedding last week on Friday, as the power utility struggled to deliver sufficient power.