National

Load-shedding to end on Friday

Eskom’s generating performance has improved, the power utility says

11 November 2021 - 11:42 Paul Ash
Picture: 123RF/Monchai Tudsamalee
Load-shedding will end at 5am on Friday due to a recovery in Eskom’s generating capacity.

Speaking at Eskom’s daily status of the grid briefing, CEO Andre de Ruyter said the country would move from stage 3 to stage 2 on Thursday.

“We will maintain stage 2 until 5am on Friday and we will be able to lift load-shedding at the weekend,” he said.

Eskom instituted stage 4 load-shedding  last week on Friday, as the power utility struggled to deliver sufficient power.

Blackouts reduced to stage 3 from Wednesday morning

Load-shedding to end on Saturday morning, but long-term risks remain
