National

Lawyers of the year 2022

11 November 2021 - 05:00
Picture: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44
Picture: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

Best Lawyers was founded in 1981 with the purpose of highlighting the extraordinary accomplishments of those in the legal profession.

Recognition by Best Lawyers is based entirely on peer review. Its methodology is designed to accurately capture the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area.

View the list of best law firms in SA for 2022 here.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
De Ruyter lays bare Eskom’s maintenance woes
National
2.
Icasa’s decision to license temporary spectrum ...
National
3.
Auditor-general concerned that offenders at SOEs ...
National
4.
Eskom on track to lift load-shedding on Saturday, ...
National
5.
Ace Magashule’s former assistant alleges ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.