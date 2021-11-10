National Mango grounded by lack of funds for restart SAA's refusal to inject further capital into its low cost subsidiary has angered unions saying the move could worsen Mango's financial woes. B L Premium

SAA’s low-cost subsidiary, Mango has indefinitely postponed resuming operations due to the lack of funds.

Mango was scheduled to resume flying in December, after being grounded in July. During the same month, the airline was voluntarily placed under business rescue in an effort to place it on a sound footing. ..