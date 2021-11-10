National COMMUNICATIONS Icasa’s decision to license temporary spectrum ‘very encouraging’ Independent Communications Authority of SA gives companies five days to submit applications in new process

The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) has opened a new process for temporary spectrum licences, giving companies five days to submit applications.

This comes as the regulator, Telkom, MTN and other operators prepare to square off in court on Monday over Icasa’s decision to withdraw the temporary licences given to companies in April last year...