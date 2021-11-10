Eskom failed to act on billions in irregular spending, MPs told
Auditors struggled to find proof that the utility took adequate steps to hold errant personnel to account
10 November 2021 - 19:32
Eskom has failed to take “effective and appropriate steps” to halt bad spending amounting to billions, an auditor told MPs on Wednesday.
An audit of Eskom’s finances in 2020/2021 shows ongoing shortcomings in tackling fruitless and wasteful expenditure and irregular spending, said Siyakhula Vilakazi, director of SNG Grant Thornton...
