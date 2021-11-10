National Eskom failed to act on billions in irregular spending, MPs told Auditors struggled to find proof that the utility took adequate steps to hold errant personnel to account B L Premium

Eskom has failed to take “effective and appropriate steps” to halt bad spending amounting to billions, an auditor told MPs on Wednesday.

An audit of Eskom’s finances in 2020/2021 shows ongoing shortcomings in tackling fruitless and wasteful expenditure and irregular spending, said Siyakhula Vilakazi, director of SNG Grant Thornton...