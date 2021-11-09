National NEWS ANALYSIS: Stage 4 load-shedding leaves a trail of destruction B L Premium

Stage 4 blackouts are wreaking havoc in many parts of the country and could soon become a national disaster.

Eskom on Monday announced that due to the ongoing generation capacity shortages, stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented until 5pm on Friday. On Tuesday evening, it downgraded load-shedding to stage 3, starting on Wednesday. But the effects were already evident nationwide...