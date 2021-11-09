Nehawu did ‘not go all out’ in campaigning for the ANC ahead of local elections
SA’s biggest public-service union says it did not have the financial means to offer the ANC greater support after the government reneged on part of a 2018 wage agreement
09 November 2021 - 14:52
SA’s largest public service union, Nehawu, which has taken the government to the Constitutional Court for reneging on a 2018 wage agreement, admitted on Tuesday that it did not “go all out” in campaigning for the ANC ahead of last week’s municipal elections.
The governing party managed to secure just 45.6% of voter supporter nationally, its worst performance since coming to power in 1994...
