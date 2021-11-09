De Ruyter lays bare Eskom’s maintenance woes
09 November 2021 - 23:30
As the country staggered through another day of stage 4 load-shedding, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and his top executives addressed the media on Tuesday painting a picture of a company unable to do crucial maintenance because of cash flow problems and procurement delays.
He also spoke of a shortage of technical skills, poor quality of work from contractors and cheating by municipalities that refuse to drop load from the grid when asked...
