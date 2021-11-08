Shutdown next week by Joburg Water as part of maintenance

Rand Water is planning a shutdown of pipelines next week, but says there's no need to panic.

In a statement on Monday, the bulk water supplier said it would be shutting its B11 and B19 pipelines to perform maintenance.

These pipelines supply most major Gauteng municipalities: Mogale City, Rand West, City of Johannesburg, Merafong, Rustenburg, Madibeng, Metsimaholo and Emfuleni.

Spokesperson Justice Mohale said the shutdown would take place from Monday to Wednesday.

It forms part of the final phase of Rand Water's B19 pipeline augmentation programme, which will increase the volumes of the B19 pipeline to ensure a continued sustainable water supply.