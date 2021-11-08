National

Shutdown next week by Joburg Water as part of maintenance

This is part of the final phase of Rand Water’s B19 pipeline augmentation programme, which will lift the volumes of the pipeline to ensure a continued sustainable water supply

08 November 2021 - 17:30 Alex Patrick
Rand Water is updating its pipelines which may lead to low water pressure to high-lying parts of Johannesburg. Picture: 123RF/MARIDAV
Rand Water is updating its pipelines which may lead to low water pressure to high-lying parts of Johannesburg. Picture: 123RF/MARIDAV

Rand Water is planning a shutdown of pipelines next week, but says there's no need to panic. 

In a statement on Monday, the bulk water supplier said it would be shutting its B11 and B19 pipelines to perform maintenance. 

These pipelines supply most major Gauteng municipalities: Mogale City, Rand West, City of Johannesburg, Merafong, Rustenburg, Madibeng, Metsimaholo and Emfuleni.

Spokesperson Justice Mohale said the shutdown would take place from Monday to Wednesday.

It forms part of the final phase of Rand Water's B19 pipeline augmentation programme, which will increase the volumes of the B19 pipeline to ensure a continued sustainable water supply.

We've given our customers - the municipalities - 21-days' notice so they can ensure their reservoirs are full. In doing so their customers should not be affected.

According to the statement, the B19 pipe is currently only connected to B5 pipeline. The shutdown will enable an integration of three pipelines: B5, B11 and B19.

Mohale said the statement was made to notify residents who may have interruptions to their water supply or to the pressure of the water supply. 

“We've given our customers — the municipalities — 21-days’ notice so they can ensure their reservoirs are full. In doing so their customers should not be affected.

“We have been working on the pipelines daily and people do not realise we’ve shut down an area because there is no change to their water supply. 

“Because this is a big shutdown we’ve let people know because there may be changes in the water pressure if the reservoirs are low. Especially in high-lying areas, if the water pressure is very low it may result in a short outage.

“Low-lying areas may experience no change at all.”

Rand Water has asked residents to use water sparingly.

TimesLIVE

Can ANC halt its slide in the Western Cape?

The party failed to win a single municipality outright in the province
Politics
1 day ago

BUSI MAVUSO: Let’s salute the SA climate team for a fine achievement

Green-transition finance agreement has put SA at forefront of international climate funding deals
Opinion
1 day ago

Coalitions fast becoming a sure thing for most key metros

With 80% of the votes counted the ANC’s support remains below 50%, forcing it to form alliances
Politics
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ace Magashule’s former assistant alleges ...
National
2.
Doctors take a stand against low bar for culpable ...
National / Health
3.
Stats SA looks to the Treasury to fully fund ...
National
4.
FINAL RESULTS | All the election data and how the ...
National
5.
Ruling highlights Sars’s discretionary powers to ...
National

Related Articles

SA’s big three political parties take lead with almost 60% of votes counted

National

Voters shun political parties in low turnout

National

Power outage risks millions worth of produce at Joburg Market

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.