National Stats SA looks to the Treasury to fully fund poverty survey SA does not have up to date statistics on the extent of poverty in the country as the last survey was conducted in 2013/2014 B L Premium

The agency responsible for producing SA’s official statistics has still not received the bulk of the funding necessary for it to conduct the all-important income and expenditure survey which among other things measures the extent of poverty in the country.

No such survey has been conducted since 2013/2014 meaning that there is no up to date picture of poverty in the country which worsened considerably during the Covid-19 pandemic. It is usually carried out every five years. ..