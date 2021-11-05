Eskom implements Stage 2 load-shedding

Eskom implemented stage 2 load-shedding from 11am on Friday, after units at the Lethabo and Majuba power stations were delayed in returning to service.

Stage 2 requires up to 2,000MW to be shed from the national grid, but Eskom said in a statement that could escalate.

“We unfortunately expect the load-shedding stage 2 to escalate into the weekend, but this can only be confirmed once we have a better understanding of these problems and when they are likely to be resolved,” the utility said in a statement.

“A unit at Tutuka power station tripped. Three Kendal units were taken off and it is anticipated the fourth and remaining unit will also be shut down. The conveyor belts supplying these units are not running due to a power fault,” Eskom said.

Eskom said no coal is reaching the station at this point.

TimesLIVE, Reuters