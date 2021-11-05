National

Eskom implements Stage 2 load-shedding

Power utility expects the load-shedding to escalate into the weekend

05 November 2021 - 11:14 Alexander Winning and Staff Writer
Eskom implemented stage 2 load-shedding from 11am on Friday, after units at the Lethabo and Majuba power stations were delayed in returning to service.

Stage 2 requires up to 2,000MW to be shed from the national grid, but Eskom said in a statement that could escalate.

“We unfortunately expect the load-shedding stage 2 to escalate into the weekend, but this can only be confirmed once we have a better understanding of these problems and when they are likely to be resolved,” the utility said in a statement.

“A unit at Tutuka power station tripped. Three Kendal units were taken off and it is anticipated the fourth and remaining unit will also be shut down. The conveyor belts supplying these units are not running due to a power fault,” Eskom said.

Eskom said no coal is reaching the station at this point.

Eskom falling short of cash for maintenance

COO Jan Oberholzer says Eskom needs R11bn a year for maintenance, but only R6bn is available
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Team SA stands out in the Glasgow crowd

Eskom is charting a path for which SA, and perhaps even other countries in the world, will be grateful
1 day ago

RAYMOND PARSONS: Waiting for Godongwana: what does the ‘mini budget’ hold?

The vulnerable fiscal situation is similar to the state of Eskom: there is no real margin for error
21 hours ago
