National No room for complacency after DA win in Cape Town While the DA’s victory over the ANC was a resounding one, its share of the vote declined compared with the 2016 municipal elections

The DA cannot afford to be complacent about its resounding win in the Cape Town metropole, which was based not only on its ongoing support among the white and coloured voters but also on the dismal performance of the ANC.

The DA win of about 59.2% with 96% of the vote counted was significantly lower compared with 66.8% in the 2016 local government election, while the ANC’s support plunged to 17.6% from the previous 24.5%. Other smaller parties snatched the remainder, with the EFF at 3.93% and GOOD at 3.89% of the vote...