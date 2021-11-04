New PIC board given green light by cabinet
Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele says the appointment of the board members is subject to the verification of their qualifications and relevant clearance
04 November 2021 - 12:09
The cabinet has approved the appointment of new board members of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), SA’s biggest asset manager, which is wholly owned by the government.
It will be chaired by deputy finance minister David Masondo...
