National Smaller parties make inroads in Western Cape hinterland Gains made by the smaller parties in platteland areas result in 14 hung councils around the province

By early on Tuesday night, it appeared that smaller parties had made significant gains in the Western Cape, particularly in the rural hinterland.

But it was too early to deliver a verdict on their impact in Cape Town. At the time of going to press the DA had obtained 59.68% of the vote in the Mother City, the ANC 16.61% and the Cape Coloured Congress 4.23% with 21% of the vote counted, according to the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) results dashboard...