BREAKING NEWS: Cyril Ramaphosa secures major COP26 green finance deal
This is the first significant financing deal to emerge from the landmark climate conference in Glasgow
02 November 2021 - 15:22
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that SA has secured a commitment of R130bn of highly concessional climate financing from developed countries and the EU, to help SA transition away from coal to cleaner forms of energy.
The governments include the UK, the US, France and Germany. The commitment was agreed on in a political declaration finalised at COP26 in Glasgow, and is the first significant financing deal to emerge from the landmark climate conference. COP26 has set the goal of raising $100bn a year for the next five years to assist developing countries with climate change mitigation and adaptation...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now