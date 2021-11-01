National

WATCH | Scuffle at Mamelodi voting station

01 November 2021 - 12:21
Tshwane metro police and SAPS form a perimeter around the voting station to protect IEC officials and voters, as scores of people, who claim they have not been allowed to register, try to get into the voting station. Picture: GRAEME HOSKEN
Tshwane metro police and SAPS form a perimeter around the voting station to protect IEC officials and voters, as scores of people, who claim they have not been allowed to register, try to get into the voting station. Picture: GRAEME HOSKEN

Thabo Lekalala, who is casting his vote at Mamelodi East Ward 93, said he was worried about the violence outside the voting station on Monday morning.

Tensions are high at Mamelodi East ward 93 voting station at Life Giving Ministries where non-registered voters are trying to force their way into a voting station.

Tshwane Metro Police and SAPS have formed a perimeter around the polling station to protect IEC officials and voters. Scores of people, who claim they have not been allowed to register, are trying to get in.

Registered voters inside the voting station can be seen in queues as they wait to case their votes.

TimesLIVE

