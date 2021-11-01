WATCH | Scuffle at Mamelodi voting station

Thabo Lekalala, who is casting his vote at Mamelodi East Ward 93, said he was worried about the violence outside the voting station on Monday morning.

Tensions are high at Mamelodi East ward 93 voting station at Life Giving Ministries where non-registered voters are trying to force their way into a voting station.

Tshwane Metro Police and SAPS have formed a perimeter around the polling station to protect IEC officials and voters. Scores of people, who claim they have not been allowed to register, are trying to get in.