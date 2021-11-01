National Turnout at 30% two hours before cut-off with queuing voters assured they count The Electoral Commission of SA looks at keeping certain stations open past closing time on a ‘case-by-case basis

Poor turnout, IT glitches, service delivery protests and voters roll failures marred the 2021 local government elections, which officially closed at 9pm on Monday night.

Incensed political parties have bemoaned the shortcomings in how the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) has managed the process...