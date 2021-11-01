National Over 3.5-million people cast their ballots by midday Low voter turnout at the start of the election day could hamper the ANC’s aim of winning back lost metros should the trend continue

Voting in the local government elections got off to a slow start on Monday with only 14% of the registered 26,228,975 voters casting their ballots by midday.

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) chairperson Glen Mashinini is, however, unconcerned by the morning’s low voter turnout as the process is “progressing well across the country”. Voting got under way at 7am and is scheduled to end at 9pm...