National KZN elections take place under watchful eye of police About 18,000 police officers were deployed in the province, mainly to focus on hot spots including the sprawling eThekwini region and Nongoma

Voting in KwaZulu-Natal took place amid a high presence of police and army personnel, especially at the 128 “high risk” voting stations in the region. The province has more than 4,000 voting stations and was placed on the security watch radar with the lion’s share of the army and police deployment for the election.

The unrest and looting in July, coupled with political murders ahead of election day, added to the anxiety among residents, business and political stakeholders...