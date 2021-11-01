ANC deploys bigwigs to Soweto in voter drive
Former Johannesburg mayor and ANC Gauteng provincial treasurer Parks Tau is among the leaders expected to make their way to Soweto on Monday night in a bid to lure voters to polling stations
The ANC looks set to deploy prominent party leaders to Soweto on Monday in an effort to lure voters who have opted not to vote, to cast their ballots.
The area, which has been beset with service delivery protests in the week leading up to voting day, is crucial to the ANC which aims to retain the City of Johannesburg. ..
