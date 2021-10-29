Power outage risks millions worth of produce at Joburg Market
Cold-storage rooms have been operating without cooling since Tuesday, and ripening cycles have also been compromised resulting in huge losses
29 October 2021 - 12:22
Cable theft and resulting power outages have caused havoc at the Joburg Market, which supplies millions of rand of agricultural products to 15-million people every day.
In a statement issued by Agri SA, the industry body said the market — one of the largest fresh-produce markets in the country — faced serious challenges since cable theft on Tuesday and warned that the continued lack of electricity was having a “disastrous impact” on the quality and safety of agricultural products...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now