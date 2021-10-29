National Power outage risks millions worth of produce at Joburg Market Cold-storage rooms have been operating without cooling since Tuesday, and ripening cycles have also been compromised resulting in huge losses B L Premium

Cable theft and resulting power outages have caused havoc at the Joburg Market, which supplies millions of rand of agricultural products to 15-million people every day.

In a statement issued by Agri SA, the industry body said the market — one of the largest fresh-produce markets in the country — faced serious challenges since cable theft on Tuesday and warned that the continued lack of electricity was having a “disastrous impact” on the quality and safety of agricultural products...