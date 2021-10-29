National PIC in limbo as interim board tenure ends within days Mpati commission recommendations not yet fully implemented, but ‘progress has been made’ B L Premium

The term of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) interim board ends on Saturday with no indication when finance minister Enoch Godongwana will appoint a new board.

The finance minister is empowered by the PIC Act to appoint the asset manager’s board but fell ill shortly after his appointment to the position, according to interim board chair Reuel Khoza. Godongwana succeeded Tito Mboweni in August...