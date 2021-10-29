Eskom says load-shedding will end on Friday night
There is unlikely to be load-shedding on Monday, the day of the local government elections
29 October 2021 - 17:12
Load-shedding will come to an end at 8pm on Friday, Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said on Friday afternoon.
This was because several of the power-generating units that had had problems during the week had come back to service.
Rolling power cuts were initially expected until 5am on Saturday morning.
De Ruyter said the “outlook” showed that it was unlikely that load-shedding would be needed for next week.