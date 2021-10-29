National ELECTION Angry voters may punish ANC for blackouts, observers say The power crisis has cast a shadow over the ANC’s campaign B L Premium

The latest electricity crisis, which has plunged the country into rolling blackouts just days before elections, could alter the outcome of Monday’s municipal polls, which were already set to be a watershed moment for SA’s two biggest political parties.

The power crisis, which has led SA to suffer its worst cuts since load-shedding made it into the country’s vocabulary about 14 years ago, has cast a shadow over the ANC’s campaign, with the party already on the defensive about a lack of delivery and collapsing municipalities...