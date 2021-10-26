Zuma to appeal against high court’s dismissal of his special plea
Appeal makes it unlikely former president’s trial over alleged fraud, racketeering, money laundering and tax evasion will start in April
26 October 2021 - 20:11
Former president Jacob Zuma’s failure in his bid to have state prosecutor Billy Downer recused — and then secure wholesale acquittal on corruption charges — will not guarantee the trial finally proceeds in April.
A few hours after high court judge Piet Koen dismissed Zuma’s special plea and set April 11 as the trial date, the former president, who has been accused of using Stalingrad tactics to stall a matter that dates back about two decades, instructed his lawyers to launch an appeal. ..
