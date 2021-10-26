National Toyota invests R2.6bn in hybrid vehicle technology President Cyril Ramaphosa says the investment and launch of the Corolla Cross is a sign of confidence in SA B L Premium

Toyota SA’s R2.6bn investment in hybrid vehicle technology is the first step in the company’s plan to “fundamentally change” attitudes to electric vehicles (EVs) in SA, company CEO Andrew Kirby said on Tuesday.

SA motorists have so far steered mostly clear of EVs...