Load-shedding to continue until Saturday, says Eskom

26 October 2021 - 07:03 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/JAKUB GOJDA
Picture: 123RF/JAKUB GOJDA

Power utility Eskom says delays in returning generating units to service will require load-shedding until 5am on Saturday morning.

While Eskom teams successfully returned a unit each at the Kusile, Matimba and Arnot power stations during the early hours of Tuesday, further delays in returning other units to service have exacerbated the capacity constraints, hampering the ability to replenish the emergency generation reserves, the utility said in a statement.

Eskom anticipates returning Koeberg Unit 1 to service during the weekend. Eskom also expects to return five other units to service during the week.

The utility said a number of generation units are running with risk of failure and cannot be attended to at the moment due to capacity constraints.

Total breakdowns currently amount to 13,333MW while planned maintenance is 5,548MW of capacity.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Eskom strives to keep the lights on for local elections

Eskom reinstated load-shedding at the weekend, which will continue into Tuesday as several unplanned outages have put pressure on the power system
20 hours ago

Eskom teams up with coal suppliers to cut emissions

Exxaro and Seriti Resources sign an agreement with utility aimed at the use of renewable energy
23 hours ago

Eskom’s maintenance fails to improve plant performance

Plant performance, as measured by an Energy Availability Factor, is way below the utility's target
12 hours ago
