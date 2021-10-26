National Johannesburg aims to procure 500MW from independent power producers City sets its sights on sourcing enough electricity to meet about a quarter of demand from alternative sources B L Premium

Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane on Tuesday launched the metro’s energy mix strategy aimed at procuring enough electricity to meet about a quarter of its daily demand from alternative sources in a move aimed at decreasing the metro’s dependency on Eskom.

In the alternative energy sustainability strategy, which includes solar and gas, the metro’s power utility, City Power, will transition from an electricity distribution company to an energy service provider, said Moerane...