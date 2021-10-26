AngloGold strikes back to defend Maria Ramos
The miner has defended its chair, who has been accused by Sipho Pityana of influencing the banking regulator to block his appointment as chair of the Absa board
26 October 2021 - 12:14
AngloGold Ashanti has come out in defence of its chair, Maria Ramos, who has been accused by Absa non-executive director Sipho Pityana of improperly influencing the banking regulator to block his appointment as chair of the Absa board.
AngloGold also said it had complete confidence in a report that it conducted in 2020 into allegations that Pityana had sexually harassed a senior member of staff, when he was the chair of the company...
