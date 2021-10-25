National Pityana takes regulator to court over top Absa role Maria Ramos accused of privately lobbying against him B L Premium

Leading business executive Sipho Pityana has taken the extraordinary step of taking the banking regulator to court, claiming that it acted unlawfully in effectively blocking his appointment as chair of Absa.

In papers filed on Monday, Pityana asks the Gauteng high court to declare that the Prudential Authority (PA) unlawfully conducted an “informal process” with the boards of Absa Bank and Absa Holdings in connection with his nomination...