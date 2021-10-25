National Medium-term budget policy statement to be delayed by a week, Treasury officials say BNP Paribas senior SA economist Jeffrey Schultz said in a note on Monday that the statement, when it’s unveiled, could show revenue overshooting prior estimate by about R160bn B L Premium

National Treasury will ask parliament to postpone the unveiling of the medium-term budget policy statement by a week to allow officials breathing space after next week’s local government elections.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will now present his debut policy statement on November 11, officials confirmed to Business Day on Monday. A request has been sent to parliament requesting a change of date. The country is due to hold local government elections on November 1...