Medium-term budget policy statement to be delayed by a week, Treasury officials say
BNP Paribas senior SA economist Jeffrey Schultz said in a note on Monday that the statement, when it’s unveiled, could show revenue overshooting prior estimate by about R160bn
25 October 2021 - 18:51
National Treasury will ask parliament to postpone the unveiling of the medium-term budget policy statement by a week to allow officials breathing space after next week’s local government elections.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will now present his debut policy statement on November 11, officials confirmed to Business Day on Monday. A request has been sent to parliament requesting a change of date. The country is due to hold local government elections on November 1...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now