Red tape ties up tourist vehicles as high season beckons
24 October 2021 - 16:12
UPDATED 24 October 2021 - 20:16
As tourist numbers increase in response to relaxing border restrictions across the globe, SA faces a shortage of licensed vehicles for transporting tourists because of years-long delays in the administration of permits.
The issues related to the licensing of tourist vehicles date back to 2015 when the National Public Transport Regulator (NPTR) was formed to solve the bottlenecks in the issuing of these permits. The permits show the vehicle is operated by a genuine tourist company, is properly insured and is not just an ordinary taxi...
