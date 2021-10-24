National Red tape leads to shortage of tourist vehicles as high season beckons Years of delays in the administration of permits plagues SA tourism sector B L Premium

As tourist numbers increase in response to relaxing border restrictions across the globe, SA faces a shortage of licensed vehicles needed to transport tourists because of years’ long delays in the administration of permits.

The issues related to the licensing of tourist vehicles date back to 2015 when a body called National Public Transport Regulator (NPTR) was formed to solve the bottlenecks surrounding the issuing of these permits — which shows the vehicle is operated by a genuine tourist company, is properly insured and not just an ordinary taxi. Because most of these vehicles are panel vans, it is easy for them to be mistaken for taxis and sucked into rivalries between taxi associations...