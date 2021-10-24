National Arbitration award set to torpedo Zimbabwe’s green energy plans International Chamber of Commerce thwarts bid by Pungwe B Power Station to be paid in US dollars B L Premium

In a decision set to deter investment in new energy generation in Zimbabwe, an arbitration award has allowed the country’s power utility to pay independent power producers in local currency instead of US dollars.

The decision comes after Pungwe B Power Station, a hydroelectric power scheme, brought proceedings against Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) under the dispute resolution service of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in Johannesburg...