BREAKING NEWS: Electoral court dismisses ActionSA’s ballot blunder case
The decision against Herman Mashaba’s party comes a day after the court heard arguments from the party and the IEC
22 October 2021 - 14:40
The Electoral Court has dismissed ActionSA’s case over the absence of a party acronym in the 2021 election ballot papers, the party said on Friday.
The decision against Herman Mashaba’s party, which he formed after leaving the DA and his position as Johannesburg mayor in 2018, comes a day after the court heard arguments from the party and the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC)...
