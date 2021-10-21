National ESWATINI CRISIS Mswati signals willingness to talk to political opponents, says Jeff Radebe Ramaphosa envoy says Eswatini monarch has agreed in principle that there must be dialogue to end crisis B L Premium

Former energy minister Jeff Radebe, who was sent to Eswatini by President Cyril Ramaphosa as a special envoy on the escalating political violence and crisis there, said the country’s absolute monarch has indicated a willingness to talk to political opponents.

“There has to be a dialogue, that was agreed in principle,” Radebe told Business Day on Thursday, before travelling to Eswatini in a bid to facilitate a solution to a crisis that has left 28 people dead and shut down schools, telecoms and movement at intervals since June...