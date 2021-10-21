National BREAKING NEWS: Landmark wage deal reached in steel sector, Seifsa says The Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of SA says details will be shared during a media briefing later on Thursday B L Premium

For all intents and purposes, the crippling three-week strike in the R15bn metals and engineering sector is over after the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) accepted an above-inflation wage offer of 6% from employers.

This after Numsa, the country’s largest union with about 432,000 members, which had been on strike in the sector since October 5 demanding an 8% wage increase, said this week it was prepared to settle for the 6%...