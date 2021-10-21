National Fraser failed to properly file a bid to testify, says Zondo B L Premium

Secretary of the state capture inquiry, Itumeleng Mosala, has hit back at various claims made by former spy boss Arthur Fraser in a letter slating acting chief justice Raymond Zondo.

Business Day understands Mosala’s statement on Thursday was drafted with thorough input from Zondo and the inquiry’s legal team head, advocate Paul Pretorius. ..