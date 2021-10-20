National Top court dismisses Numsa’s application over SA Express and Denel rescue Apex court turns down union’s bid to have it compel parliament to save the two parastatals B L Premium

The Constitutional Court has dismissed the National Union of Metalworkers of SA’s (Numsa’s) application for it to directly hear a matter involving the embattled state-owned airline SA Express and cash-strapped arms manufacturer Denel.

Numsa, the country’s biggest union with a membership of about 432,000, applied to the top court in May asking it to intervene directly and compel parliament to save the two parastatals from liquidation...