National Sedibeng Water workers strike over late pay Municipalities in Free State, North West and Northern Cape face crippling water shortages as workers down tools

Workers at bulk water supplier Sedibeng Water have downed tools after being told they will not be paid their October salaries on time after municipalities in three provinces failed to pay for services.

Sedibeng Water supplies municipalities in the Free State, North West and Northern Cape. The stoppage could affect water supply there and hit the ANC in the November municipal elections. ..