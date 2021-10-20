National BREAKING NEWS: Sadc deploys envoys to Eswatini amid raging protests King Mswati III agrees to meet Ramaphosa’s envoys Jeff Radebe and Candith Mashego-Dlamini B L Premium

President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken a first step aimed at quelling violence in Eswatini, deploying special envoys to the landlocked country amid pro-democracy protests that began in April and have resulted in transport, telecommunications and schooling being suspended at intervals.

Business Day reliably understands, after months of silence, the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) organ on defence, politics and security co-operation, will immediately deploy envoys to Eswatini to meet King Mswati III and engage other stakeholders to assess the situation on the ground. ..