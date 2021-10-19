Sars names new director of high-wealth unit
19 October 2021 - 10:30
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) has appointed former Eskom finance executive Natasha Singh as the new director of its high-wealth individuals unit.
The unit is aimed at ensuring the tax compliance of wealthy individuals with complex financial arrangements. Singh’s appointment comes at a "most opportune" time, according to Sars, as it coincides with recent reports affecting this segment of taxpayers, such as the recently released Pandora Papers...
